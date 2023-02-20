iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Reduced by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

