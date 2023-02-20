iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $41,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.20. 603,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.39 and its 200-day moving average is $216.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

