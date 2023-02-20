iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWF stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.31. 2,892,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,230. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

