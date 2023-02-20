iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,129,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,019,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

