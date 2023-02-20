iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.14. 2,039,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,643. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

