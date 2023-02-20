iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,263 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $46,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.10. 2,652,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

