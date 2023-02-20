iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

