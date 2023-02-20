ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. ITT comprises approximately 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $35,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,627. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

