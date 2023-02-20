IVERIC bio’s (ISEE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of ISEE traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,292,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,270. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,415 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

