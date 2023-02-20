JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 215 ($2.61) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.59) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JDSPY stock remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

