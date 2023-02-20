Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Separately, Pareto Securities cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.1 %
GOGL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 2,488,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.