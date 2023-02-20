Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

GOGL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 2,488,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,591 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,387,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,591,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

