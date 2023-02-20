Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0101

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $10,128.36 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003959 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00215995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,818.21 or 1.00001041 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01015181 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $84,770.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

