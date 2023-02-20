Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,648 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $145,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $417.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

