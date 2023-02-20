JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($326.88) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday.

Allianz Stock Performance

Allianz stock opened at €216.95 ($233.28) on Friday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €212.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.65.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

