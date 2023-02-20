JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Renault Stock Performance

EPA RNO opened at €42.21 ($45.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.74. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

