JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,948,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

