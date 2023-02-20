JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $55.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,315 shares of company stock worth $10,611,218 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

