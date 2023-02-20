JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.16) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.56 ($2.95).

Barclays stock traded up GBX 2.38 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 175.88 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 35,018,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,260,223. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.35 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of £27.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 567.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.45.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($217,997.57).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

