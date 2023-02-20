JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Increased by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.2% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

