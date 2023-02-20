KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

KBR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $58.00.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

