Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $14.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.24. 2,105,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,597,000. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 280,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 235,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

