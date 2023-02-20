KeyCorp Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $365.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.50.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 0.0 %

WSO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.94. 370,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.88. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $343.85.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.