KeyCorp Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $112.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,575,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

