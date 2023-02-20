Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank cut their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.17.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE KEY opened at C$31.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.18 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.08.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.58%.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.