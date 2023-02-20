Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after buying an additional 265,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

KEYS opened at $185.78 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

