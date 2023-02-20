Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

KEYS stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 520 ($6.26). 33,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,892. The company has a market cap of £163.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,476.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 472.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, insider Robin George Williams sold 60,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.21), for a total value of £259,800 ($312,861.27). Company insiders own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

