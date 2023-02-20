Khrom Capital Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Khrom Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,223 shares during the period. Capri accounts for 7.7% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Capri worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Capri stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,127. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

