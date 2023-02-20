KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0405 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $2,529.56 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00423220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,968.94 or 0.28034846 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04180744 USD and is up 13.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,845.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

