Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 339,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,636. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 26.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

