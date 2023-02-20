Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
Kornit Digital Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 339,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,636. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.