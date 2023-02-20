Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,162 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment
In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
AGNC opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
