Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,162 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AGNC opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.