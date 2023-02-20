Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,298 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.61.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

