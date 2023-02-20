Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MA opened at $361.13 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.34 and a 200-day moving average of $339.45.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

