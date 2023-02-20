Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 35,295 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,295 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $50.97 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

