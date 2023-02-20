Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,134,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

