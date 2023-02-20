Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 10,134,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

