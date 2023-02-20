Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.
Kraft Heinz Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 10,134,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Further Reading
