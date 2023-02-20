Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

KHC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,134,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 710,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 94,132 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,068,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,201,000 after purchasing an additional 47,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

