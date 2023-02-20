Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DNUT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

