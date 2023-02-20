Lakewood Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 1.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,614 shares of company stock worth $7,252,538 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CRL traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.76. The company had a trading volume of 619,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,539. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.91.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.