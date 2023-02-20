Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 25.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

HTGC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.24. 2,105,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,461. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

