Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MORT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,033. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

