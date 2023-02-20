Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,542. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

