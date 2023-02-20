Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidus Investment worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.53. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

