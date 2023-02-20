Lido DAO (LDO) Price Up 26.8% This Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $180.06 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00011961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,065,372 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

