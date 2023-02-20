Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $948.41 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,891.52 or 0.07609251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

