Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Light Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,764 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up 0.5% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Li Auto stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. 4,187,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,641,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

