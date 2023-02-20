Light Street Capital Management LLC Invests $12.57 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 753,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,000. Coupang comprises approximately 3.2% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 6.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,152,335 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

