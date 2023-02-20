Light Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 69,856 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 398.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,856 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 5.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,738,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,431,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $659.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.54.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

