Light Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,699,000. ASML accounts for 4.8% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($698.92) to €700.00 ($752.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $651.93. 1,149,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.40. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The company has a market cap of $262.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

