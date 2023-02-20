LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 2.6 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

