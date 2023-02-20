Liquity USD One Day Volume Reaches $2.11 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004024 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $228.90 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 228,852,664 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

